How to educate your children on money matters with these basic lessons

One of the key pillars of financial understanding is distinguishing between wants and needs. Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd, said, “Your kid must understand what is nice to have and what is necessary to have at a given time. It is quite observed that young kids often fail to understand sophisticated topics, the only reason being a lack of required knowledge. It completely lies on the parents on how they refine the understanding of their kids about what constitutes a need. You can start by citing an elementary yet effective example that we spend first on basic needs like food, clothes, shelter and medicine. Meanwhile, wants such as vacations, toys, and entertainment are secondary and must only be bought after basic needs have been met."