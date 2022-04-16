How to make your first 1 crore from stock market? 15-15-15 rule explained

Explaining upon how this annual step-up will help an investor maximise one's return and make its first ₹1 crore from stock market; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "It is advisable for an investor to increase monthly SIP in sync with increase in one's annual income. It helps an investor maximise one's return in long term. For 15-15-15 rule, I suggest investors to remember 15-15-15-15 rule, where every thing remains same but an additional 15 per cent annual step-up in monthly SIP amount is added. By doing this, an investor will be able to mark its first ₹1 crore from stock market in 12 years whereas after 15 years, he or she would get around ₹2 crore maturity amount. So, the additional 15 per cent annual step up will help an investor to make next ₹1 crore from the stock market in next 3 years only."