How to make your first 1 crore from stock market? 15-15-15 rule explained

Mutual fund calculator: 15 x 15 x 15 rule of mutual funds say that if a mutual fund SIP investor invests ₹15,000 per month for 15 years, then it may get ₹1 crore maturity amount at 15 per cent annual return on one's money, say experts
Mutual funds investment is an indirect exposure to stock market that's why it is subject to market risk. On behalf of mutual fund investors, their fund manager make investment in stock market and mange the portfolio assets. A good number of investor are investing in mutual funds as it helps them beat average growth of inflation in long term. According to tax and investment experts, a long term equity investor is advised to remember 15-15-15 rule of mutual funds that says that an investor can expect 15 per cent return on one's investment. This equity mutual fund rule also speaks on how to make your first ₹1 crore from stock market.
Explaining upon how 15-15-15 rule of mutual fund can help an investor accumulate its first ₹1 crore from stock market; Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "15-15-15 rule of mutual funds say that if a mutual fund SIP investor invests ₹15,000 per month for 15 years, then it may get ₹1 crore maturity amount at 15 per cent annual return on one's money."
However, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said that one can achieve its ₹1 crore target from stock market little earlier as well if they increase their monthly investment with increase in its income using annual step-up in monthly SIP amount.
Explaining upon how this annual step-up will help an investor maximise one's return and make its first ₹1 crore from stock market; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "It is advisable for an investor to increase monthly SIP in sync with increase in one's annual income. It helps an investor maximise one's return in long term. For 15-15-15 rule, I suggest investors to remember 15-15-15-15 rule, where every thing remains same but an additional 15 per cent annual step-up in monthly SIP amount is added. By doing this, an investor will be able to mark its first ₹1 crore from stock market in 12 years whereas after 15 years, he or she would get around ₹2 crore maturity amount. So, the additional 15 per cent annual step up will help an investor to make next ₹1 crore from the stock market in next 3 years only."
On equity mutual funds that may help an investor make first ₹1 crore from stock market following 15-15-15 rule of mutual fund; Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder at MyFundBazaar India Private Limited listed out following mutual funds schemes:
- Small Cap Fund: SBI Small Cap Fund — Regular Growth;
- Mid Cap Fund: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Fund Plan; and