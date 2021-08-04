How to manage finances while transitioning into startup realm after leaving job?

Anup Bansal, chief investment officer, Scripbox, said that the plan should make conservative estimates about your inflows based on your startup's stage and funding status. "You must have a noble understanding of the level of a financial impact you can bear without your normal monthly income. A timeline of high priority goals and the tolerance level around these goals should be drawn to achieve, without any compromise. The plan should also clearly document an exit strategy in case your startup does not progress as envisioned so that you do not jeopardize your financial health and goals," said Bansal.