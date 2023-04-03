How to manage money in high interest rate times? Finfluencer Anupam Gupta of ‘Paisa Vaisa’ shares tips2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Anupam Gupta advised not to invest in small, mid-cap mutual funds for short term goals
How to manage your money? Where to invest in high interest rate times? All these questions often come to our money when we plan to invest our money. Your investments in equity and debt mutual funds should depend on your goals and your timeframe. Mint spoke to Anupam Gupta regarding how to manage money. He is the host of the popular podcast ‘Paisa Vaisa’ which is about Education/Finance.
