Home loans are usually large and servicing them can weigh on your day to day finances. Two things to keep in mind: first, ensure that you plan in advance for the down payment and do not take hasty decisions on selling investments to fund the down payment and second, pay off all other debt before taking a home loan so that you can focus solely on servicing your home loan. As a thumb rule, interest payments on all loans should not exceed 30-40% of your total income. Finally, maximise the tax benefits on your home loan and use one-off windfalls like bonuses, etc. to prepay your loan. (inputs from various guests in the past).