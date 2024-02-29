How to manage your anticipated salary appraisals?
Receiving a salary increase is a notable achievement and reason for celebration, but it’s essential to approach your enhanced financial resources with careful consideration and strategic planning.
A salary increase serves as a clear indication from your employer that they acknowledge your efforts and are committed to retaining you as part of their workforce. Recognizing the appreciation for your diligent efforts can fuel your motivation, resulting in increased productivity and commitment. When exploring potential roles, salary increments provide a solid foundation for negotiating a more favourable compensation package.