How to manage your debt so it doesn’t become a burden

“First, an individual must ask, can I do without this loan? Some loans are needed for important time-sensitive expenses, while others may be avoided by deferring or reducing consumption. Second, how can I repay my debt? It is normal even for well-meaning, well-educated people to overestimate their future income. Last, am I considering my finances holistically, beyond this loan? People often forget that mortgages, credit card balances or new fashionable products like BNPL (buy-now-pay-later) are all basically loans," said Prithvi Chandrasekhar, Head- Risk and Analytics at InCred Finance.