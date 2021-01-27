How to maximise my income tax savings?

For saving further tax you can consider putting up to ₹50,000 every year in an NPS account to claim an exclusive deduction under Section 80 CCD(1B). This will take your deduction to ₹2 lakh. It seems you do not have any health insurance which in my opinion is a must even when your employer provides you one. For your own health insurance you can pay and claim premium up to ₹25,000 for buying health insurance in a year. You can also pay the health insurance premium of your parents and claim deduction up to ₹25,000. In case your parents are senior citizen the deduction available is ₹50,000. In case your parents do not have health insurance policy or are not able to get one, you can claim deduction up to ₹50,000 for their regular medication expenses including expenses incurred for regular check up, day today medication and hospitalization under Section 80D. Within both the limits for your family and your parents, you can separately claim up to ₹5,000 spent on preventive health check up every year.