How to maximise travel rewards with credit cards in 2025? Find out here

If you are a travel aficionado and like to use credit cards, it is important to use it wisely and capitalise on reward points. Here we share some useful tips for cardholders to make the most of travel cards. Essentially, one should make note of seven key points.

Credit cards: 7 key points to note I. Choose the right travel credit card: It is vital to note that not all credit cards provide the same benefits. Some provide airline miles while others give discounts on hotels or general travel rewards. So, you should opt for the card that suits you the most.

Some of the commonly known travel credit cards are Axis Atlas Credit Card, HDFC Bank Club Black Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card and MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card.

II. Maximise rewards on everyday spending: To maximise the rewards, it is recommended to use the card often for everyday spending including dining and groceries, fuel purchases and online shopping. The more you use, the greater the rewards you tend to accumulate.

III. Leverage sign-up bonuses: Some credit cards offer generous welcome bonuses in the form of vouchers or reward points. These must be leveraged to maximise the travel benefits.

IV. Airline & hotel partnerships: Some credit cards are co-branded and offered in partnership with airline or hotel chains. These cards can be leveraged to maximise the rewards and claim discounts at specific merchants.

Some examples of these cards are Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card and MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card

V. Enjoy complimentary lounge access: Although most credit cards offer limited access to airport lounges. However, frequent travellers are recommended to opt for the cards which are generous in providing access. The cap on access to lounges should be higher for travel aficionados.

VI. Travel perks and insurance: There are some credit cards which provide additional travel perks such as waiver of forex conversion mark up fee, travel insurance and discount on hotel stays.

To maximise benefits on travel, one should opt for cards which provide these benefits.

VII. Redeem smartly for maximum value: Another key tip to maximise your travel experience is to redeem your points wisely. For instance, instead of claiming cashback, you can transfer the reward points to airline partners. Additionally, you can use the points for premium experiences such as business class upgrades, etc.