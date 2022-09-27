How to maximize investment in long-duration funds

A few experts argue that the period after 2015—which we considered for our analysis—has been very volatile for the debt market and could distort the whole picture. “Whenever you notice a narrow spread between the short and long-duration instruments, a lot of it is often due to the economic duress. After 2015, we have seen several events such as demonetization, the IL&FS crisis, and the contagion which continued in 2018-2019, and displacement of asset valuations in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The gilt index was highly sensitive to all these events," said Nirav Karkera, head- research, Fisdom.