Money
How to maximize returns on your debt mutual fund investments
Summary
- Take calculated risks on the credit side, along with tactical bets on the long maturity funds to take advantage of interest rate cycles
The 10-year Indian bond yield, once trading at 12-13% in the late 90s, has now dropped from its 5-year high of around 7.5% to 6.7% as of February-end 2025.
