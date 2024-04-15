How to merge multiple EPF account UANs? A step by step guide

Consolidating UANs requires notifying the EPFO and subsequently transferring funds from your inactive UANs to your active UAN.

It’s best to have a single Universal Account Number (UAN) and connect all your EPF accounts to it. However, for various reasons, an employee may end up with multiple UANs. When changing jobs, failing to provide your previous UAN details to your new employer could result in them enrolling you for a new UAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those unfamiliar, the UAN is a 12-digit identifier given to an individual, staying constant throughout their career regardless of job switches. Each employer may assign distinct member IDs to the same employee. The UAN serves as a central hub, connecting all these member IDs, thus providing a unified view of EPF contributions across different employments.

While there isn't a direct online feature to merge multiple UANs, you can start the consolidation process online and finish it by following a few offline steps. Here's a guide on what you can do:Also Read: EPF higher pension: How to apply on the EPFO website? A step-by-step guide {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Submit the issue Contact EPFO via email: Send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in, including your current active UAN and the UAN(s) you wish to merge. : Send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in, including your current active UAN and the UAN(s) you wish to merge.

Notify your employer: Inform your current employer about the issue. They can assist you in navigating the process and may even initiate the transfer on your behalf.

EPFO validation and disabling EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) will validate the details and deactivate the previous UAN(s). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) will validate the details and deactivate the previous UAN(s).

Funds transfer (Offline)

After the deactivation of the old UAN, you'll have to fill out a physical claim form (Form 13) to transfer the funds from the deactivated UAN to your active UAN.

You can access Form 13 for download on the EPFO website.

This form necessitates information from both your present and former employers. Verification may require their signatures.

Submit the filled form to your current employer for processing. Before initiating the merger of your multiple UANs under the same EPF account: Before initiating the merger of your multiple UANs under the same EPF account:

Confirm that your KYC details (Name, Address, Date of Birth, etc.) match across all UANs to facilitate a smoother verification process.

Retain a copy of the submitted Form 13 for your documentation.

Monitor the transfer status on the EPFO website using your UAN. While the online aspect only begins the process, it streamlines communication with the EPFO. You can also enlist your current employer's assistance in navigating the offline procedures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} While the online aspect only begins the process, it streamlines communication with the EPFO. You can also enlist your current employer's assistance in navigating the offline procedures.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!