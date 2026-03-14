How to merge multiple PF accounts after switching Jobs: Step-by-step guide

When you switch jobs, it is common to end up with multiple Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts linked to the same UAN. While the Unique Universal Account Number can remain the same throughout your career, every new employer may create a separate PF account under it.

These accounts do no merge automatically, and employees much request Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to transfer the balance from older accounts to the current active one.

Consolidating your PF accounts helps ensure that all your retirement savings are maintained in one place. It also prevents complications such as inactive accounts, delays in withdrawals, or difficulties in tracking contributions.

What is EPF? EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to salaried employees post retirement. Controlled by EPFO, under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards EPF.

The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25% per annum, applicable to all contributions made between 1st April 2025 and 31st March 2026. It is calculated monthly on the closing balance of the EPF account but is credited annually at the end of the financial year.

The interest earned is generally tax free, according to ClearTax.

Here's a detailed step-by-step process to merge multiple PF accounts, the details you may need.

Process to merge PF accounts The transfer process has become easier in recent years, as EPFO allows members to submit transfer requests online through its member portal, provided their UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar.

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO, and then sign in using your UAN and password. If you forgot the password, click on the reset option.

Step 2: Select 'one member and one EPF account' link under the online services tab, which will lead you to another window showing your personal details and EPF account of the current employer where the transfer will be credited.

Step 3: Fill in the required information, which includes the registered phone number, UAN number,

Step 4: Click on ‘Generate OTP’. Once you receive the one-time password on your registered mobile number. enter it on the portal for verification.

Step 5: A new window will pop up where you need to enter information about your earlier EPF accounts that you want to merge.

Step 6: Lastly, before clicking ‘Submit’, mark the declaration box.

Your current employer would then need to approve the merger request submitted on the portal. After they approve it, EPFO will process the request and merge the previous EPF accounts with the recent one.

What to do if you have two UANs? An employee also has the option to merge EPF accounts via email. This is only applicable to those who may have two UANs.

In that case, you can request EPFO to deactivate the previous UAN. To do so, just send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and mention your current and previous UAN, followed by other necessary details.

Once EPFO verifies and acknowledges the request, the previous UAN will be blocked, while the current one will remain active. Once that is done, the employee would need to submit a fresh claim on the EPFO portal to get the funds transferred to the current UAN.

Can you withdraw EPF through UPI? Although the facility to withdraw EPF through UPI is not available for employees yet, it can soon become a reality.

The Union Labour Ministry is reportedly developing a system to allow eight crore employees' provident fund (EPF) members to directly withdraw their money using the Unified Payments Interface aka UPI, news agency PTI reported earlier.