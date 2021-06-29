How to merge two UANs from different employers

Two, an employee can end up with multiple UANs if the previous employer doesn't carry out the compliances in time. When employees quit their jobs, employers must mention their "date of exit" to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). They specify it in the Electronic Challan and Return or ECR during the monthly filings. If this procedure is not done in time, the new employer will allot a fresh UAN to the employee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}