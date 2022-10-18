How to minimize charges on foreign currency payments

Swastik Nigam, founder and CEO, Winvesta, said these accounts are just used as a pass-through account to bring money in India. “Money is not held overnight in these accounts and there’s only one beneficiary to the account, which is your Indian bank account" On being asked whether these accounts qualify as foreign assets, Nigam said, they don’t as no funds are held in them. “Though not required, the customer can choose to declare the virtual account in the foreign asset schedule in ITR and mention the balance as zero," he said.

