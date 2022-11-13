How to move PF fund to NRE, NRO account?

I was an employee of an Indian IT firm from June 2008 to May 2022. I was in India from June 2008 to July 2016. Thereafter, I was transferred to Australia and worked for the same organization till May 2022. I applied for Australian citizenship in 2021 and got it in 2022. When I quit the Indian company, I got the PF/EPF statement from 2008 to 2021. I also got my Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card in 2022. Moreover, my Indian bank account has been converted to NRE (Non Resident External) and NRO (Non Resident Ordinary) account. However, when I try to withdraw my PF funds, it says the transfer of money can only happen into an Indian bank savings account.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}