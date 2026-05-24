How to move your PPF account between banks or post offices; Can it transferred to another person?

Public Provident Fund account holders can transfer their accounts between authorised banks and post offices without affecting the continuity of the account or the accumulated corpus. Such transfer can be carried out if you change jobs, move to a different location, or switch banks.
Backed by the Government of India, the PPF is a long-term savings scheme that offers guaranteed returns along with tax benefits under the income tax act. It currently offers an interest rate of 7.1% per annum, which is compounded annually. The account has a mandatory 15-year lock-in period. Upon maturity, you can extend the tenure indefinitely in blocks of 5 years, either with or without making further contributions.
A depositor can invest a maximum amount of ₹1.5 lakh in the scheme every financial year. As per existing rules, each account holder must make a minimum contribution of ₹500 each year. These contributions can be made either on a monthly or annual basis.
It is possible to transfer a PPF account between different bank branches, from one bank to another, or from a Post Office to a bank, and vice versa by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit your current bank or post office branch where you opened your account and carry your PPF passbook.
Step 2: You need to submit a transfer request application using Form-5 to initiate the process of moving your PPF account from one bank or post office to another.
Step 3: On the PPF account transfer application form, include the complete address of the post office or bank branch where you wish to transfer your PPF account. After that, the current branch will initiate the process once it receives your account transfer application.
Step 4: Ensure that you receive a receipt for the transfer request. The bank will also submit documents such as the application form for creating an account, nomination form, certified copy of the account, current PPF passbook, demand draft or cheque for the unpaid balance and signature.
Step 5: You will most likely receive a notification once the new bank or post office branch has received your documents.
Step 6: You must finish the KYC process and provide a copy of your PAN card as well as personal identity and address documentation.
Step 7: If there is a change in KYC, the new bank might request the account holder to complete a new account opening form. Subsequently, the new bank will open a PPF account and transfer the existing balance into it.
A PPF account cannot be transferred from one individual to another, as the scheme does not permit change of ownership under any circumstances. This restriction also applies in the event of the death of the original subscriber, where the nominee is not allowed to continue operating the account in their own name.
If the subscriber dies during a financial year, their executors cannot deposit any sum from the income of the deceased to their PPF account. If they do so, the amount deposited shall neither carry interest nor shall this amount be eligible for rebate. This amount will be refunded without interest to the nominee or legal heir, at the time of closure of the account, according to information available on the official National Savings Institute's website.
PPF enjoys one of the most favourable tax treatments among investment options in India, as it falls under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. This means that contributions made to a PPF account are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.
Additionally, the interest earned on investments is completely tax-free, making it a suitable option for long-term savers seeking to maximise their post-tax returns. Apart from that, the maturity proceeds withdrawn from a PPF account are also entirely exempt from tax, ensuring investors receive the full benefit of their accumulated corpus without any deductions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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