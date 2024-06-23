How to navigate financial stress like a pro? Here are tips and tricks
Financial stress is common and can lead to persistent anxiety, impacting physical health. Acknowledging the role of money in stress is crucial for finding solutions within oneself rather than blaming external factors.
Deep money conversations always lead to the realisation that money touches all aspects of our lives. Several life decisions are contextualised within financial values and behaviours. It’s not that money is the sole factor that matters, but that it is one of the key factors across life decisions be it about education, profession, marriage or even having children.