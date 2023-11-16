Education is a transformative journey that not only broadens our horizons but also opens doors to new opportunities. However, pursuing higher education comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in terms of financial planning . This journey begins with a fundamental step – setting your priorities and determining your ambitions.

Imagine your passion, perhaps it's engineering, a field where innovation knows no bounds. To pursue this dream, it's crucial to prioritise saving for tuition fees and investing in resources that enhance your skills. By focusing on your goals and ambitions, you can harness your financial resources with precision, ensuring they flow in the right direction. The path to your academic aspirations becomes clearer when you have a beacon to follow.

In this article, we will delve into various aspects of setting priorities and ambitions, inflation, budgeting, scholarships, investments, and loans, all aimed at helping you achieve your educational goals.

Setting priorities and ambition: When it comes to pursuing higher education, it's important to set your priorities and determine your ambitions. For example, if you have a passion for engineering, you might prioritise saving for tuition fees and invest in resources to enhance your skills in that field. By focusing on your goals and ambitions, you can channel your financial resources in the right direction.

Dealing with inflation: Inflation is a challenge that can affect the cost of education over time. Let's say you estimate that your desired program will cost approximately ₹41.6 lakhs in five years. However, due to inflation rates, the actual cost might increase to ₹49.9 lakhs. It's crucial to factor in inflation when planning your finances to ensure you have enough funds to cover the future cost.

Targeting consumption sectors: Despite inflation, sectors related to consumption often show growth. For example, sectors such as food, healthcare, and technology tend to thrive even during economically challenging times. It's worth considering investing in industries like these as they can offer potential financial growth, which can offset the impact of inflation on your educational goals.

Early planning for financial goals: Starting to plan early for your educational financial goals can make a significant difference. Let's say your dream is to pursue an MBA program that costs approx. ₹66.6 lakhs five years from now. By mapping out a savings plan and setting aside a portion of your income each month, you can gradually accumulate the required funds by the time you're ready to enrol.

Allocated savings for investment: It's important to understand your financial situation and allocate your savings for investments that can surpass the rate of inflation. For instance, you might consider investing in stocks, mutual funds, or other options that historically outperform inflation. By allowing your savings to grow through smart investments, you can ensure that they keep up with the rising cost of education.

Exploring scholarships and grants: Scholarships, grants, and financial aid options can provide valuable support in funding your education. Research various scholarships that target academic excellence, community involvement, or specific fields of study. Government resources like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can help you determine your eligibility for government aid programs. By taking advantage of these opportunities, you can lessen the financial burden of your education.

Taking tax advantages: Certain investment plans offer tax advantages when used for educational purposes. For example, a 529 college savings plan allows your investments to grow tax-free, and withdrawals are also tax-free if used for qualified education expenses. Understanding the tax benefits associated with educational investments can help optimise your financial strategy.

Exploring part-time work opportunities: If feasible, consider taking up part-time work while pursuing your education. Not only can this provide you with financial support, but it also offers valuable real-world experience and develops your professional skills. For instance, working as a teaching assistant or an intern in your desired field can not only help cover expenses but also provide networking opportunities.

If all other options have been exhausted, government-provided loans at subsidised interest rates can be a viable solution. These loans often have favourable terms and repayment options. However, it's important to borrow responsibly and only take out loans that you can comfortably repay after completing your education.

In conclusion, navigating the financial aspects of higher education can be a complex endeavour, but with careful planning and a personal touch, you can overcome any obstacles. By setting clear priorities, staying informed about inflation, developing a comprehensive budget, seeking scholarships and grants, exploring investment options, and managing loans wisely, you can lay a strong foundation for a successful educational journey.

Gaurav Sharma, smallcase manager and founder at GauravSir.in

