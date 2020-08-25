How to navigate your portfolio through a stock market bubble

Have an asset allocation that suits your needs for growth, income and liquidity and rebalance it periodically to protect downside risk while making the most of market corrections. “We can’t predict if or when markets will correct. Track your allocation closely and if you have more equity than you are comfortable with, then invest in fixed income and international funds to rebalance and give some cushion in a market correction. But on no account should you consider stopping the investments or invest more into equity than you are comfortable with due to the fear of missing out," said Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO, Capitalmind.