How to negotiate with creditors to reduce your debt
Whether it’s the IRS or hospitals or credit-card companies or mortgage lenders, there are ways to get better terms—and maybe even reduce the amount owed
It would be hard to overestimate the impact of a crushing burden of debt. It can be a hole that gets deeper even after you spend years trying to fill it in. It can be a mountain that makes it hard to see past. And it can even stop the passage of time: Unable to catch up on their bills, some people delay marriage or childbearing, decline or delay medical treatment, or stay living in the homes of parents or friends.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×