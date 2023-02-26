How to negotiate with creditors to reduce your debt

Missing mortgage payments will likely lower your credit score, so ask the loan servicer about forbearance, which will pause or reduce your mortgage payments. At the end of the term, the homeowner can repay the past-due amount, which now includes the interest accrued during the forbearance period. Another option is to request a payment plan in which you make your regular monthly house payment along with a portion of the overdue balance. Separately, some mortgage servicers will allow a payment deferment, in which the past-due balance is tacked to the end of the home loan.