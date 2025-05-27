How to open a demat account with HDFC Securities? A step-by-step guide

HDFC Securities provides for a streamlined, paperless and smooth process for opening a demat account for aspirational investors. Through this account the brokerage firm supports seamless trading and investing in the Indian equity markets.
This technologically advanced and digital approach allows investors to complete the account opening procedure online within approximately 10 to 20 minutes, given if you have the essential identity verification and other related documents with you.
A demat account holds securities and shares electronically. It helps in eliminating the need for physical certificates and any paper at all, thus making trading and investing in the equity markets, seamless and safer.
Now upon successful submission and proper verification of your documents, your demat account will be activated. The brokerage firm will also provide you with your client ID and other relevant details through the email id submitted by you.
HDFC demat account charges at a glance
HDFC Securities charges a one time demat account opening fee of ₹999 + taxes. An AMC of ₹750 applies from the beginning of the second year. Additional fees for transactions, share purchasing and selling may apply.
Note: The demat charges discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated charges, terms and conditions refer to the official website of the HDFC Securities.
Further, for more information, clarifications and details on the account opening procedure along with any other related issues, reach out to the official website of HDFC Securities and discuss your doubts with a certified customer care executive.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult HDFC Securities or a registered financial advisor before making any financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.