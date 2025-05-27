How to open a demat account with HDFC Securities? A step-by-step guide

HDFC Securities provides for a streamlined, paperless and smooth process for opening a demat account for aspirational investors. Through this account the brokerage firm supports seamless trading and investing in the Indian equity markets.

This technologically advanced and digital approach allows investors to complete the account opening procedure online within approximately 10 to 20 minutes, given if you have the essential identity verification and other related documents with you.

Why do you need a demat account? A demat account holds securities and shares electronically. It helps in eliminating the need for physical certificates and any paper at all, thus making trading and investing in the equity markets, seamless and safer.

Step-by-step guide to opening a demat account Visit the official website: First you need to reach out to the HDFC Securities Demat Account Opening page to start the process of opening your demat account. Complete the online application form: Follow the instructions given on the official website and provide the required personal details, including your name, employment status, contact information, Aadhaar details, PAN number details and residential address. Upload the required documents: You need to submit scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the instructions. For identity verification you can submit your Aadhaar card. Whereas for address proof you can submit utility bills and income proof documents such as salary slips can also be submitted. In person verification (IPV): You might also be required to complete the mandatory IPV by a short video recording, as per the directions of SEBI. For more clarity on this first discuss the issue with a certified HDFC Securities customer service executive. The details of the same are available on the official website under the ‘Contact Us’ section. E sign the filled application: To authenticate your identity you must digitally sign the application by using your Aadhaar linked mobile number. Now upon successful submission and proper verification of your documents, your demat account will be activated. The brokerage firm will also provide you with your client ID and other relevant details through the email id submitted by you.

Key features of HDFC Securities demat account Integrated 3-in-1 Account : This platform combines trading, savings and demat accounts for a smooth and seamless investment experience. The complete transaction details and the demat details can be managed efficiently.

: This platform combines trading, savings and demat accounts for a smooth and seamless investment experience. The complete transaction details and the demat details can be managed efficiently. Wide range of investment opportunities: Through the platform you can invest in different asset classes and products such as derivatives, equities, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds and much more.

Through the platform you can invest in different asset classes and products such as derivatives, equities, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds and much more. User friendly and easy to understand platform: The platform is easy to understand and use. You can monitor your trades and investments through the web and the dedicated mobile application.

The platform is easy to understand and use. You can monitor your trades and investments through the web and the dedicated mobile application. Research and advisory services: You can also make the most of expert analysis and views along with both long term and short term investment recommendations shared by experts on the platform. Basic eligibility criteria Age : The applicants must be at least 18 years old.

: The applicants must be at least 18 years old. Residency : This application can be availed by Indian residents and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), excluding US based individuals.

: This application can be availed by Indian residents and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), excluding US based individuals. Documentation: Valid PAN card, Aadhaar card, and bank account details are indispensable. With the submission of these documents it is not possible for the brokerage house to ascertain the identity and eligibility of demat applications.

HDFC demat account charges at a glance



HDFC Securities charges a one time demat account opening fee of ₹999 + taxes. An AMC of ₹750 applies from the beginning of the second year. Additional fees for transactions, share purchasing and selling may apply.

Note: The demat charges discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated charges, terms and conditions refer to the official website of the HDFC Securities.

Further, for more information, clarifications and details on the account opening procedure along with any other related issues, reach out to the official website of HDFC Securities and discuss your doubts with a certified customer care executive.