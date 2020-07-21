Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a government-backed savings instrument offered to individuals aged over 60 years. The maturity period of SCSS is five years. However the tenure can be extended by three more years after the maturity period of five years is over. Current interest rate from April 01 onwards is 7.4%, payable quarterly on 1st working day of April, July, October and January.

Who can open SCSS account?

An individual over 60 years of age can open SCSS account. An individual of aged 55 years or more but less than 60 years who has retired on superannuation or under VRS can also open account subject to the condition that the account is opened within one month of receipt of retirement benefits and amount should not exceed the amount of retirement benefits.

A retired personnel of Defence Services (excluding Civilian Defence employees) shall be eligible to open an account under this Scheme on attaining the age of 50 years subject to the fulfillment of other specified conditions.

What is the minimum and maximum amount allowed?

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme allows only one deposit in the account in multiple of Rs1000 maximum up to Rs15 lakh.

Account can be opened by cash for the amount below ₹1 lakh and for ₹1 lakh and above by cheque only.

In case of cheque, the date of realization of cheque in Govt. account shall be date of opening of account.

How to open a SCSS Account?

A SCSS Account can be opened in any post office or a public or private sector bank. The terms of the account remain same. Account can be transferred from one post office to another.

Can I open more than one account?

A depositor may operate more than one account in individual capacity or jointly with spouse (husband/wife). Any number of accounts can be opened in any post office subject to maximum investment limit by adding balance in all accounts.

Does SCSS allows pre-mature withdrawal?

Yes, Premature closure is allowed as follows:

(i) If closed before 1 year , no interest will be payable, if paid already will be recovered.

(ii) after one year on deduction of an amount equal to1.5% of the deposit to be deducted

(iii) after 2 years 1% of the deposit to be deducted.

Is nomination facility available?

The depositor may nominate a person or more than one person. Nomination made by the depositor can be cancelled or varied at anytime.

What are the tax implications of SCSS?

Amount deposited under SCSS qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C of IT Act. Interest earned on SCSS is fully taxable.

