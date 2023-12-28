How to open a senior citizen savings scheme account? MintGenie explains
The SCSS account is occasionally mistaken for a regular savings account tailored for senior citizens. It operates akin to a FD account, established as a one-time investment at the time of subscription.
The arrival of the New Year signifies more than just celebrations and social events for everyone. For certain individuals, it marks the commencement of a fresh investment venture or a unique personal financial commitment aimed at ensuring their future stability. This holds particularly true for elderly individuals seeking to invest a lump sum without delving into high-risk markets for significant returns. Opting for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) emerges as their optimal choice.