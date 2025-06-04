How to open a Zerodha demat account online? A step-by-step guide

Opening a new demat account is the essential initial step for anyone in the country aspiring to invest or trade in equities, mutual funds or other securities. Zerodha, one of India’s largest and most widely used discount brokerage firms, provides a streamlined process for opening a new demat account and facilitating trading online.

It caters to both professional and new investors. The entire procedure of opening the demat account remains fully digital and can be completed in just a matter of minutes for most applicants.

All one needs to do is to collect all the necessary documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank statements along with other required documents.

Digital account opening: A step-by-step guide The process of opening a demat account with Zerodha is a simple, straightforward process. It requires nearly no paperwork. Applicants must ensure their Aadhaar card is linked to a mobile number for OTP based verification. The five key steps are elaborated below:

Visit the official Zerodha account opening portal. Enter your mobile number, email address along with other details. Verify both via OTP. Provide your PAN card details, Aadhaar details and correct date of birth. Upload bank proof, such as a cancelled cheque or statement, and complete the e-signature process. Submit the application, then wait for verification; account credentials are typically issued within 24 to 48 hours on working days. Required documents and regulatory compliance To comply with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules and regulations, applicants must submit:

PAN card.

Aadhaar card (linked to a mobile number)

Bank proof (cancelled cheque, bank statement, or passbook)

Income proof (only if opting for derivatives/F&O trading)

Scanned signature in blue or black ink. In person verification (IPV) might be required. This can be completed online through webcam or physically if required. For those individuals whose Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number, an offline process has also been set up. It is crucial to note that the offline process might take a little longer and even attract a nominal fee.

Fees, account types, and additional features Zerodha charges ₹200 for online account opening for individuals. Annual maintenance charges range from ₹0 to ₹300 based on holdings. For non-individual accounts, opening costs ₹500 and AMC ranges from ₹300 to ₹1,000 per year. Further, BSDA holders may be eligible for reduced or zero AMC depending on their holdings.

The brokerage firm supports Basic Services Demat Accounts (BSDA) accounts, provides seamless Kite and Console platforms and integrates tools such as Coin for mutual funds and Sensibull for options trading.

Note: The charges discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and charges refer to the official website of Zerodha.

Key points to remember Aadhaar must be linked to an active mobile number for online account opening.

Income proof is mandatory only for F&O trading.

Account verification and activation generally occur within 24 to 48 working hours.

Offline account opening incurs a fee and takes longer.

Regulatory compliance with SEBI and KYC norms is strictly enforced. Market context and economic significance This simple yet effective digital process aligns with the broader efforts of Indian regulators including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and SEBI to foster financial inclusion, transparency and accountability in capital markets.

Hence, as retail participation continues to surge, platforms such as Zerodha are instrumental in making the equity markets more democratic, efficient and retail investor friendly and assist them with proper investments and compounding of their wealth.