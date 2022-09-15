How do you open an NPS tier-II account?

The government offers subscribers an National Pension Scheme or NPS tier-II account. It works like a regular bank account and does not have mandatory withdrawal rules or a fixed interest rate. To open an online account, you must visit the eNPS website, click on ‘Tier-II Activation’, enter details on the next page, and verify it. If you are opening a tier-II account offline, use the ‘Subscriber’s POP-SP’, download the form, fill it with your bank details and submit it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}