How to open fixed deposit online in minutes: Interest rates, benefits and 5 easy steps

Are you tired of the ongoing market volatility? Do you want a safe way to park your funds and earn a reasonable return? Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain one of the most lucrative and admired options for common investors across the country, helping them accomplish these objectives.

This is because fixed deposit investments offer assured returns, flexible tenures, and easy access to funds through digital banking platforms offered by prominent lending institutions. Today, opening a new fixed deposit takes just a few minutes, and the process can be completed online with minimal paperwork and a few complicated steps. Let us discuss the concept of fixed deposits, the current interest rate range, and the basic steps to open a new FD seamlessly.

What is an FD? To put it simply, a fixed deposit is a straightforward yet effective savings instrument. It is offered by prominent banks and lending institutions, in which an individual agrees to invest a lump sum of money for a fixed term in exchange for returns based on a predetermined interest rate.

Fixed deposits, on a fundamental level, are different from regular savings accounts. This is because they offer investors higher returns and assist them in earning stable, predictable and easy income while preserving capital.

The basic strength of fixed-income instruments is reflected when the equity markets wobble and continue to remain volatile due to either geopolitical problems, like we are witnessing today or a serious recession.

What are the interest rates offered by leading banks? FD interest rates across banks and lending institutions, vary based on factors such as tenure, age, timeline, and the amount of money a person is willing to pledge. Still, the basic range of 6 to 7% continues to remain for regular customers, whereas senior citizens can earn up to 7.75% to 8% on select mid to long-term tenures. This makes it critical to compare rates, understand the stipulations and limitations of these investment instruments before putting your funds on the line.

Furthermore, it is essential for new and upcoming individuals to analyze the basics of fixed deposits before locking funds and consulting certified financial advisors on proper asset allocation and diversification of income to generate meaningful wealth. Keeping this in mind, let us look at the basic steps to open an FD online in minutes.

5 steps to open an FD online in Minutes 1. Log in to the internet or mobile banking: Open up your financial institution's banking portal or mobile application by putting in the basic credentials provided to you. These are credentials provided to individuals when they open a new bank account and avail of internet banking services, so these services must be active on your account.

2. Select the fixed deposit option: Then move towards the deposits or investments section, and select the ‘open fixed deposit’ option. When you click on this option, you will see different kinds of fixed deposit tenures, timings, and options you can opt for.

3. Enter complete investment details: Following the instructions, enter basic details to lock in the FD option you aspire to secure. Specify the deposit amount, tenure, and payout preference (monthly, quarterly or on maturity). If in doubt, discuss your grievances with the customer support team.

4. Review interest earnings: Before final submission, go through the details again, check aspects such as tenure, timelines, applicable interest rates and estimated maturity amount before you finally decide to proceed. Only proceed once you are clear of all your doubts, because the goal is to make a focused, purposeful investment. Never hassle with such investment decisions.

5. Confirm and create the FD: Finally, go through the complete details, offered features, associated benefits, along with any processing fees or penalties that might be imposed in case you wish to cash out on the FD early. All such factors must be diligently analyzed before final submission.

Do note, the fixed deposit will be created on an instant basis, and the receipt of the same will be available for your reference both digitally and will be sent to your registered mobile number for record keeping.