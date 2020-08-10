Tier II account in National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary investment account which aims to provide a window of liquidity to meet financial contingencies and build savings through investments. A subscriber to NPS Tier II Account enjoys unlimited online withdrawals and can get the sum credited in bank account whenever needed. For a non-government employee, contribution to Tier II Account does not qualify for tax deduction. But a government employee can avail deduction under Section 80C for contribution to Tier II Account as well provided there is a lock-in period of three years. Only those subscribers who have a Tier I NPS Account can open a Tier II Account.