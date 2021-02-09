How to open Post Office digital savings account using IPPB mobile app

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers a facility to open savings accounts digitally using their IPPB mobile application. Post Office account holders can easily carry out basic banking transactions using their IPPB mobile app. Earlier, the customer had to visit the nearest post office for depositing money, checking balance, transferring money and other financial transactions. You can also transfer money to your Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA).