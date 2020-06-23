State Bank of India ( SBI ) has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform. “SBI Insta Saving Bank Account has all the features that would provide our potential customers a convenient, hassle-free and paperless banking experience without visiting the bank branch. This product would be beneficial to customers in this prevailing Covid-19 situation, who can open savings account at the comfort of their homes, without visiting a bank branch," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said.

Here is all you need to know about the Aadhaar-based SBI online savings account:

1) ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ will offer complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening experience

2) With just PAN and Aadhaar number, you can open ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account.

3) The SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders can have 24x7 banking access.

4) SBI will also issue basic personalized RuPay ATM-cum-debit card to all the new account holders of Insta Saving Bank Account.

5) To open the SBI Insta Saving Bank Account, customers just need to download YONO app, enter their PAN and Aadhaar details.

6) After that, you will receive a one time password (OTP). Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details.

7) The nomination facility is available for SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders

8) SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders will also get the facility of SBI Quick Missed call service along with SMS alerts.

9) Once the process is complete, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly and can start transacting immediately.

10) Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. The bank commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and 33% in the auto loans segment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated