How to open SBI savings account online

State Bank of India (SBI) has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform. “SBI Insta Saving Bank Account has all the features that would provide our potential customers a convenient, hassle-free and paperless banking experience without visiting the bank branch. This product would be beneficial to customers in this prevailing Covid-19 situation, who can open savings account at the comfort of their homes, without visiting a bank branch," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said.