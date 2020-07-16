Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account is a government-backed saving scheme for girl child. The scheme encourages parents to build a fund for the future education of their female child. SSY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. Currently the SSY account fetches an interest rate of 7.6%, the highest among the Post Office small savings schemes.

How to open Sukanya Samriddhi Account?

1) The account can be opened at any India Post office or branch of authorised commercial banks in the name of the girl child

2) The Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened either by parents or legal guardians of a girl child, with a notified bank or post office

3) The SSY account can only be opened up to the age of 10 years only from the date of birth of a girl child.

4) The guardian is required to fill up details like the name of the child and the guardian, address, birth certificate details of the child, along with KYC information of the guardian.

5) For opening the account, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Form (SSA-1) has to be filled and submitted along with the required documents.

6) The account is opened once the documents are verified by the bank/post office.

7) After the account is opened, a passbook is issued to the account holder.

8) SSY scheme matures when the girl child turns 21.

Documents required for account opening:

Address proof of guardian

Passport, driving license, utility bill, and ration card

Identity proof of the guardian

Passport, Aadhaar or PAN

Birth certificate of the child









