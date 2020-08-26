How to open Sukanya Samriddhi Account?

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed savings scheme as part of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' for the benefit of the girl child. A parent or a guardian can open only one account in the name of one girl child and maximum two accounts in the name of two different girl children. At present, SSY is offering interest at the rate of 7.6% per annum. You can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account in any authorised bank branch or a post office branch.

A parent can make deposits in the account till the completion of a period of fifteen years from the date of opening of the account. These accounts have a tenure of 21 years or until the girl child marries after the age of 18.

A parent can make deposits in the account till the completion of a period of fifteen years from the date of opening of the account. These accounts have a tenure of 21 years or until the girl child marries after the age of 18.

Sukanya Samriddhi acount can be opened up to age of 10 years only from the date of birth. Presently, neither authorised bank branches nor post offices allow for opening an SSY Account online. But once the account is opened after submission of all the documents, you can set the standing instructions online.

To open the account, you have to fill the Sukanya Samriddhi Account opening form and submit it in any one of the authorised bank branch or a post office.

You will need to submit identity documents including the birth certificate of girl child, address proof of the guardian or parents of the girl child, and identity proof of the guardian or the parents of the girl child.

You also have to pay the deposit amount for opening the Sukanya Smariddhi Account. You can pay any sum between ₹250 and ₹1.50 lakh.

Once your account is opened, a passbook is issued to the account holder. You can also set the standing instructions either at the bank branch or set through internet banking for automatic credit to Sukanya Samriddhi Account.

If minimum ₹25​0 is not deposited every year, account will become discontinued and can be revived with a penalty of ₹50 per year with minimum amount required for deposit for that year.

The reactivation can happen until 15 years from the account opening.

