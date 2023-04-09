How to optimise tax savings under the new tax regime in FY24?

The new regime will also allow the taxpayers to invest in more lucrative mode of investments like equity, start-ups, etc. However, taxpayers will still have to carry out an evaluation based on their tax saving investments like 80C, 80D, HRA, interest on home loans etc. to determine which tax regime is beneficial to them. It seems that the intention is to eventually have a single tax regime with fewer deductions/exemptions. However, as of now both the tax regimes will co-exist where the new tax regime will be treated as a default tax regime while the old tax regime will need to be specifically opted for on a year on year basis.