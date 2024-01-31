How to optimize investment strategy for future planning?
All your goals are long-term in nature and so you should consider investing in the stock market.
I am 44 years old and have two children, aged 11 and 8. I own life insurance policies that offer guaranteed returns of 5.5-6% per annum, including bonuses. I’ve been paying premiums for three years now and have four more years of payments remaining. My rental income stands at ₹40,000 per month from two properties, with an EMI of ₹28,000 for one of them. While I have not directly invested in the stock market or mutual funds due to perceived high risks, I want to ensure that my approach is sound.
—Name withheld on request
