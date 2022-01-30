How to order PVC Aadhaar card online for whole family using single phone number

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PVC Aadhaar card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently announced that one person can order PCV Aadhaar card for the entire family members using single mobile phone number. The Aadhaar card issuing body has made this possible as any mobile number can be now used to generate OTP for online authentication. However, the user will have to pay ₹50 for each PVC Aadhaar card order, UIDAI clarified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PVC Aadhaar card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently announced that one person can order PCV Aadhaar card for the entire family members using single mobile phone number. The Aadhaar card issuing body has made this possible as any mobile number can be now used to generate OTP for online authentication. However, the user will have to pay ₹50 for each PVC Aadhaar card order, UIDAI clarified.

The Aadhaar card issuing authority UIDAI made an announcement in this regard citing, "You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family." In its tweet, the UIDAI also shared direct link for online authentication without using a registered mobile number — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Aadhaar card issuing authority UIDAI made an announcement in this regard citing, "You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family." In its tweet, the UIDAI also shared direct link for online authentication without using a registered mobile number — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

See UIDAI tweet below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raising doubts over the facility's safety as fraudsters may also do the same using their personal mobile number, a twitter user said, "This facility may make fraudsters to order others aadhar cards and misuse. What are the safety measures you are taking to defeat the misuse of this yours idea."

However, his doubt was cleared by other user, "Fraudster can order from any number but the Adhaar will be coming by post to your residential address only irrespective of the phone number they are using. So don't panic it's safe!!! Cheers!!!"

So, “Order Aadhaar PVC Card" is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to order PVC Aadhaar card online {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

To order PVC Aadhaar card for himself or for other family member, one can login at the direct UIDAI link — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct UIDAI link — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Enter Aadhaar number;

3] Enter CAPTCHA;

4] Click at 'Send OTP' option; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Enter OTP and click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions";

6] Click on “Submit" button to complete OTP verification;

7] Now preview of the Aadhaar details will be available on your computer monitor; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Click on “Make payment";

9] You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI;

10] After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS that one can use to check one's PVC Aadhaar card delivery status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}