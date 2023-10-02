How to overcome the dilemma of financial planning
Retirement is another goal which needs a relook and possible revamp every 10 years
Sridhar, 52, is among the many people I have interacted in his age group who are facing difficult money-related decisions. Sridhar’s 16-year-old son would like to pursue higher education abroad. Sridhar has savings of ₹20 lakh for his son’s education, but this would be insufficient to fund education overseas. He is not sure how to build additional corpus or whether he should rely on loans or sell existing assets.