How to pay credit card bills? Navigate online and offline options like a pro

Managing credit card bills can feel daunting, especially for newcomers to the world of credit. But don’t worry! Whether you prefer the convenience of online payments or the traditional touch of offline methods, we’ve got you covered.
Paying your credit card bill on time is crucial—not just to avoid pesky late fees and interest charges, but also to keep your credit score shining bright. Dive into our comprehensive guide to discover simple, step-by-step ways to tackle your monthly payments with ease and confidence!
Paying your credit card bill through your net banking account is one the easiest ways to clear your dues. If you have a savings account with the credit card issuer, you must register your credit card in your existing net banking account and pay the bill directly.
The bank instantly processes payments through the savings account of the same bank. If you do not have a savings account, you can open an Internet banking account and make payments through it. Follow these steps to avail net banking facility:
IMPS or Immediate Payment Service, an online funds transfer system that allows users to send and receive money, settle bills, and make payments, available 24/7 through channels, such as mobile, internet, branch, ATM, and SMS. Follow these steps to avail IMPS facility:
NEFT allows the payment of credit card bills to a specific bank through any other bank's internet banking account. To pay bills through NEFT, you must add your credit card as a 'Biller or Beneficiary'. Details such as credit card number, cardholder name, IFSC code for credit card payments, bank name, branch, and address will be required to add your credit card as a beneficiary.
Please note that adding a new card may take 30 minutes to 24 hours. Credit card payments done through NEFT will require almost a day to process. . Follow these steps to avail NEFT facility:
The auto debit facility makes it convenient to pay mobile bills on the due date. You can register for the auto-debit facility by using a net banking account or writing a request to the bank. The amount will be debited automatically on the due date. Follow these steps to avail auto-debit facility:
Some banks allow you to pay your credit card payments by calling the respective customer care numbers. If your bank account and credit card are from the same issuer, you must contact the customer care number to pay your credit card bill.
If you have a debit card from your credit card issuer or bank, you can walk to the bank's ATM to pay the credit card bill.
You can physically visit your bank branch and deposit cash to make credit card bill payments.
You can draw a cheque or demand draft (DD) in favour of the credit card account and drop it at any bank branch or ATM drop box. If the cheque and credit card issuer are the same, the payment will be processed in three working days. If they are different, it will take around five working days, whereas outstation cheques will need around 12 to 21 days.
