How to pay credit card bills? Navigate online and offline options like a pro

Managing credit card bills can feel daunting, especially for newcomers to the world of credit. But don’t worry! Whether you prefer the convenience of online payments or the traditional touch of offline methods, we’ve got you covered.

Paying your credit card bill on time is crucial—not just to avoid pesky late fees and interest charges, but also to keep your credit score shining bright. Dive into our comprehensive guide to discover simple, step-by-step ways to tackle your monthly payments with ease and confidence!

Online options for paying credit card bill Net Banking Paying your credit card bill through your net banking account is one the easiest ways to clear your dues. If you have a savings account with the credit card issuer, you must register your credit card in your existing net banking account and pay the bill directly.

The bank instantly processes payments through the savings account of the same bank. If you do not have a savings account, you can open an Internet banking account and make payments through it. Follow these steps to avail net banking facility:

Log in to your net banking account

Select the ‘Credit Card’ button

Select the ‘Register New Card’

Put in the credit card details and select ‘Submit’

If you have registered your card, you have to select the ‘Transact’ button and select your registered card

Choose the payment mode and confirm your transaction.

IMPS IMPS or Immediate Payment Service, an online funds transfer system that allows users to send and receive money, settle bills, and make payments, available 24/7 through channels, such as mobile, internet, branch, ATM, and SMS. Follow these steps to avail IMPS facility:

To pay credit card bills through IMPS, you must download your bank's mobile application and add your login credentials.

After downloading the app, click on the ‘Bank Account’ tab to get the link for the IMPS option.

Click on the IMPS button and the ‘Merchant Payment’ tab. Add details such as bank account details, credit card number, etc.

Click on the confirm tab to complete the transaction. NEFT NEFT allows the payment of credit card bills to a specific bank through any other bank's internet banking account. To pay bills through NEFT, you must add your credit card as a 'Biller or Beneficiary'. Details such as credit card number, cardholder name, IFSC code for credit card payments, bank name, branch, and address will be required to add your credit card as a beneficiary.

Please note that adding a new card may take 30 minutes to 24 hours. Credit card payments done through NEFT will require almost a day to process. . Follow these steps to avail NEFT facility:

Log in your online banking account

Select the ‘Funds Transfer’ option

Select the ‘Transfer to other bank’ option

Add credit card account and beneficiary

Put your details and accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’

Press ‘Confirm’ button to make the payment Auto Debit Facility The auto debit facility makes it convenient to pay mobile bills on the due date. You can register for the auto-debit facility by using a net banking account or writing a request to the bank. The amount will be debited automatically on the due date. Follow these steps to avail auto-debit facility:

To register for auto-debit, you will begin by logging in to your net banking account.

Go to ‘Credit Card’ section on bank’s website or mobile app

Check the ‘Auto-Debit’ option

After finding the ‘Auto-Debit’ feature, select ‘Enable’ option

You must select if you want to pay the minimum amount due or the total bill amount. You can also select the maximum amount limit for auto debit.

Select confirm button.

Offline options for paying credit card bill Calling Customer Care Some banks allow you to pay your credit card payments by calling the respective customer care numbers. If your bank account and credit card are from the same issuer, you must contact the customer care number to pay your credit card bill.

Call the customer care number of your bank.

The customer care service provider will guide you through the process of credit card bill payment.

Please check with your bank for a customer care facility for credit card bill payment as not all banks provide this service. ATM If you have a debit card from your credit card issuer or bank, you can walk to the bank's ATM to pay the credit card bill.

Visit your nearest ATM with your debit card.

Insert your debit card into the machine

Choose the ‘Credit Card Bill Payment’ option

Follow the instructions displayed on the machine to complete the transaction. Bank Branch Office You can physically visit your bank branch and deposit cash to make credit card bill payments.

Fill in the cash deposit slip with your credit card details.

Submit the slip, along with the cash at the counter and your payment will be processed Cheque You can draw a cheque or demand draft (DD) in favour of the credit card account and drop it at any bank branch or ATM drop box. If the cheque and credit card issuer are the same, the payment will be processed in three working days. If they are different, it will take around five working days, whereas outstation cheques will need around 12 to 21 days.