You have filled up your ITR form and then find out that you have to pay a certain amount of income tax that is due. The taxpayer can do it both online and offline. The online way to deposit income tax offers a lot of convenience. The taxpayer can deposit income tax offline at designated branches of banks by filling up Challan 280 or online through Income tax department e-Filing website. Challan No. ITNS 280 is used for payment of income tax. Remember that you can submit your ITR only after you pay income tax that is due.

How to pay income tax offline

If you pay the income tax that is due offline, download Challan No 280 form from Income Tax Department website. Tick "(0021) Income tax (other than companies) under Tax Applicable.

Fill in relevant details such as tax amount, year of assessment, address and PAN. Remember to collect the challan receipt, which should have the 7-digit BSR code of the bank branch, date of deposit of challan, and challan serial number. These details need to be quoted in your income tax return.

Challan 280 form

How to pay income tax online

To pay income tax online, visit the income tax department’s e-filing website. On the select “e-Pay taxes" option, income tax department has also introduced a Quick ITR Filing option. When you fill in the ITR form, you automatically get the ePay option there.

These links will take you to the National Securities Depository Ltd’s website, where you need to select “Challan no./ITNS 280". Under the head "Tax Applicable" choose “(0021) Income tax (other than companies)".

Then, under the head “type of payment", select “(300) Self Assessment Tax". Fill in all the details—PAN and other details and select the assessment year for which you are making the payment.

A snapshot of National Securities Depository Ltd’s tax payment website

You can chose internet banking or debit card modes to make the payment. On successful payment, a challan counterfoil will be displayed. This will have details such as tax paid, BSR code of the bank branch, date of deposit of challan, and challan serial number. You can save the challan as a document as well. You can fill in these details in your ITR form and submit the form after verifying it.