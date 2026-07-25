How to pay income tax online? Step-by-step guide and payment modes available

The e-pay tax facility is a convenient option to pay taxes online as it allows payments via both pre-login and post-login options, and supports multiple payment methods. Details here. 

Eshita Gain
Published25 Jul 2026, 05:19 PM IST
How to pay income tax online?
How to pay income tax online?(Pexel)

A taxpayer can make their income tax payment using the e-pay tax facility which supports multiple payment methods. The service is available on the e-filing portal and can be accessed with or without logging into the portal, making it a convenient process for those with tax liability.

The online tax portal provides a unified platform to electronically pay both advance and self-assessment taxes. It is especially useful for those who find an additional tax liability while filing their income tax return (ITR) even after factoring in TDS and other eligible tax credits.

How does the e-pay tax facility work?

The e-pay tax service is an online payment system that enables taxpayers to pay direct taxes electronically through the income tax department's e-filing portal. The facility is available in both pre-login and post-login modes.

Also Read | ITR portal: Govt says MSP was penalised in FY26 for outages, deadline extension

Taxpayers who choose the pre-login option can make payments by verifying their PAN or TAN through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number. Registered users who log in to the portal can also view their payment history and download challan receipts after completing the transaction.

Tax payments can be made through the payment gateway option using multiple payment modes, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking and UPI. Once a payment method is selected, users are redirected to the chosen payment gateway to complete the transaction. Applicable transaction charges, if any, are levied by the payment gateway over and above the tax amount.

How to pay tax by logging into the e-filing portal

If you want to pay your outstanding tax dues by logging into the tax department's e-filing portal, follow the given steps:

  • After logging into the portal, click e-file > e-pay tax from the dashboard. Make the appropriate selection, then click Continue.
  • On the e-pay tax page, click New Payment to initiate the process.
  • Choose the applicable tax payment tile, select the relevant year, Minor head, other required details, then click Continue.
  • Enter the tax breakup by filling in the applicable amounts under the relevant tax heads and click Continue.
  • Select your preferred payment mode, such as UPI, net banking, debit card, or credit card, and complete the payment by following the on-screen instructions. After the transaction is successful, you can download the challan receipt for your records.

How to pay tax using pre-login service?

You can also pay income tax without logging into the income tax e-filing portal using the pre-login e-pay tax service. Here's how:

  • Go to the e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) and click e-pay tax.
  • Fill the required details and click Continue.
  • Enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number and click Continue.
  • After OTP verification, a success message with your PAN/TAN and masked name will be displayed. Click Continue to proceed.
  • Click Proceed on a tax payment category that applies to you.
  • Complete the details, choose your preferred payment mode, review the information, and make the payment. The remaining steps are the same as those followed in the regular e-pay tax process.

Payment modes available

The platform supports five standard payment modes, which are as below:

  • Net Banking: Using bank’s net banking login.
  • Debit Card: Using ATM or debit cards of authorised banks.
  • Pay at Bank Counter (OTC): Cash, Cheque, or Demand Draft.
  • RTGS/NEFT: From any bank using generated mandate form.
  • Payment Gateway: Through credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking.

Which banks are supported by the e-pay tax facility?

The tax department currently supports tax payments through more than 30 authorised banks on the e-filing portal. These include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, Reserve Bank of India, among others.

Also Read | ITR 2026: Do you need to disclose gifts received from friends, family?

Tax payments through other than authorized banks can be made via NEFT, RTGS or payment gateway modes at e-pay tax service at e-filing portal.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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