How to pay income tax online? Step-by-step guide and payment modes available

A taxpayer can make their income tax payment using the e-pay tax facility which supports multiple payment methods. The service is available on the e-filing portal and can be accessed with or without logging into the portal, making it a convenient process for those with tax liability.
The online tax portal provides a unified platform to electronically pay both advance and self-assessment taxes. It is especially useful for those who find an additional tax liability while filing their income tax return (ITR) even after factoring in TDS and other eligible tax credits.
The e-pay tax service is an online payment system that enables taxpayers to pay direct taxes electronically through the income tax department's e-filing portal. The facility is available in both pre-login and post-login modes.
Taxpayers who choose the pre-login option can make payments by verifying their PAN or TAN through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number. Registered users who log in to the portal can also view their payment history and download challan receipts after completing the transaction.
Tax payments can be made through the payment gateway option using multiple payment modes, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking and UPI. Once a payment method is selected, users are redirected to the chosen payment gateway to complete the transaction. Applicable transaction charges, if any, are levied by the payment gateway over and above the tax amount.
If you want to pay your outstanding tax dues by logging into the tax department's e-filing portal, follow the given steps:
You can also pay income tax without logging into the income tax e-filing portal using the pre-login e-pay tax service. Here's how:
The platform supports five standard payment modes, which are as below:
The tax department currently supports tax payments through more than 30 authorised banks on the e-filing portal. These include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, Reserve Bank of India, among others.
Tax payments through other than authorized banks can be made via NEFT, RTGS or payment gateway modes at e-pay tax service at e-filing portal.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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