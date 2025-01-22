How to pay your HDFC credit card bill? 9 key methods explained

Paying your credit card bills on time is extremely important to keep a healthy credit score and get better deals on your future borrowings. HDFC bank offers a wide range of credit cards which are a popular choice amongst people as these cards provide exclusive offers on travel, shopping, entertainment and even daily transactions.

You can pay your HDFC Bank credit card bills in easy and quick ways. Let us understand it in detail so that you can choose the best payment method according to your convenience.

Key ways to pay HDFC credit card bill

Payment via PayZapp Download and register on PayZapp from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Go to ‘Bills and Recharges’ on the home screen and scroll to ‘Financial Services’.

Go to the ‘Credit Card’ icon.

Enter your credit card issuer into the search bar or browse the bank list.

Enter the amount you want to pay.

Use any cashback coupons, choose the payment method and pay using a single swipe. Payment via net banking Log into your HDFC Bank net banking account.

Click on the 'Cards' section.

From the left menu, select 'Transact' and then on ‘Credit Card Payment’.

Select your account and credit card number.

Choose the payment amount type and make the payment. Payment via HDFC Bank mobile banking app Log in to the mobile banking app using your Customer ID, Password or Quick Access PIN.

Click on the 'Pay' section and choose 'Cards'.

Select your registered credit card.

Click on 'Pay' and choose the amount.

Click 'Confirm' to complete the transaction. Payment via HDFC Bank ATM ​​Insert the debit card you’ll be using for payment.

On the ATM screen select the 'Main Menu' option.

At the bottom right of the screen tap on 'More Options.'

From the top left menu, choose 'Make Credit Card Payment.'

Choose what account to pay with; Savings Account or Current Account.

Enter the bill amount and press 'Confirm'.

Enter your 16 digit credit card number and confirm.

Complete the transaction and enter your 4 digit Debit Card PIN.

Payment via cash Visit your nearest HDFC Bank branch and pay your credit card bill on the cash counter.

You can also pay the bill by depositing cash at your nearest HDFC Bank ATM. Payment via cheque/demand draft Write the cheque/demand draft to ‘HDFC Bank Card A/c’ and mention your 16 digit Credit Card number.

You can drop the cheque or demand draft at any HDFC Bank ATM or branch. Payment via autopay Visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch and fill the autopay registration form.

Set a max auto debit amount and then the amount will be directly debited on due dates from your account. Payment via funds transfer (NEFT/IMPS/RTGS) Use your ID and password to access your bank’s net banking portal.

In the Funds Transfer section, click NEFT/IMPS/RTGS.

Enter your credit card number under beneficiary account number, and use HDFC’s IFSC Code (HDFC0000128).

When you add the beneficiary, fill in the payment amount.

Check the credentials and other details carefully, agree with terms and conditions and complete the transaction. Payment via Bill Desk Log in to HDFC Bank credit card Bill Desk.

Enter your HDFC Bank credit card number along with the payment amount.

From the dropdown, select the NetBanking option and click 'PAY' to be redirected securely.

Enter your user ID and password for verification.

Check the payment amount and complete the transaction.

You will get a transaction confirmation and a reference number.

If you have given your email ID then you will be getting an email confirmation of your payment.

In conclusion, you must make sure that you make timely repayments of your credit card bill to maintain a healthy credit profile. You must avoid paying only the minimum amount due as it can attract interest rate on your next bill along with the remaining balance which may become a heavy burden on your finances.

Hence, always be mindful of your transactions and use your credit card only when really needed. This way you can make mindful decisions as well as enjoy the benefits of your credit card.