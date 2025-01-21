If you own a credit card, it is essential to pay bills on time to avoid interest and other related fees. India’s biggest bank, the State Bank of India, offers credit cards in multiple categories.

Some of the credit cards offered by SBI are SBI Simply Save, SBI Simply Click, Cashback SBI Card, SBI Card ELITE, and BPCL SBI Card, which are some of the most popular SBI credit cards.

SBI offers various ways to pay credit card bills through online and offline methods.

Ways to pay SBI credit card bill online Online SBI Select the view or pay bills on the SBI online portal

Select the ‘without bills’ option.

.Select the SBI account number.

Add your payment amount.

Click on ‘Pay Now’.

Select ‘Submit’ option.

NEFT Visit your net banking portal and add an SBI card as a beneficiary.

Enter IFSC code SBIN00CARDS.

Fill in the account number, which will be a 16-digit SBI card number.

Select ‘Credit Card Payment’ or ‘Savings Account’ as your beneficiary account.

Fill in SBI CREDIT CARD - NEFT as the bank name.

Add the address, which will be Payment Systems Group, State Bank GITC, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Choose 'Submit'.

Paynet Paynet is an online platform that allows SBI card users to pay bills.

Visit sbicard.com and log into your account.

Go to the dashboard and select ‘Pay now.’

Select the amount to be paid.

Opt for a mode of payment and confirm.

You will be redirected to the bank's payment interface. After the payment has been authorized, the amount will be debited from your account. Visa credit card pay Go to the ‘Third Party Funds Transfer' option on your online banking portal.

Select 'Visa Credit Card Pay' and fill in all required details to transfer funds.

Click on confirm to complete the payment. Electronic bill payment Enter your login details on the net banking portal.

Select 'SBI Card' as the biller.

Enter all your card information and payment amount.

Proceed to complete the payment.

National Automated Clearing House From the SBI website, download the e-NACH enrolment form.

Choose the ‘Service’ option after logging in to your portal.

Go to ‘My Dashboard’ and select ‘NACH.’

Select the payment debit type, which will be auto-debited each month.

Click on ‘Proceed.’

You will reach the registration page, where you have to enter your bank details.

After entering all the details, choose either debit card or net banking. Auto debit Download the auto-debit from the SBI website and take out a printout.

Fill in all the necessary details.

The bank will verify all the form details.

Send the form to: SBI Card, Correspondence Department, DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C, 10-12 Floor, Block 2, Bldg 3, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon - 122002, Haryana, India.

Debit card payment Go to this link.

Fill in your SBI Credit Card number.

Select debit cards and your bank account.

You will be directed to payment, where you must provide details such as your debit card number, PIN, password, and user ID.

Select ‘Confirm’ and your payment will be completed. SBI card mobile app Download the SBI card app and register using the user ID and password.

On the Account Summary page, click on ‘Pay Now’.

Enter your email ID and mobile number.

Add the payment amount.

Select the payment option along with the bank name.

Confirm all the details, and you will be directed to the payment page of the bank.

UPI Visit the Paynet channel on the SBI Card website or app.

Provide credit card number and other required details such as amount to be paid.

Select the UPI option.

The UPI page will appear, which will let you fill in the VPA or scan the QR code.

The payment will be authorised through the UPI app. YONO through SBI app Visit YONO using the SBI app and log into your account.

Choose ‘My Credit Cards’ and select the credit card to make payment.

Select the credit card details and click on the ‘Pay Now’ option.

Select the SBI account and complete the transaction.

Ways to pay SBI credit card bill offline Over the counter Go to the nearest branch of SBI.

Go to the information desk and enter the pay-in slip.

After completing the payment, you will receive a receipt of acknowledgement.