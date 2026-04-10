How to pay zero income tax on ₹15.85 lakh salary under new tax regime

Meal vouchers, NPS and smart salary structuring can legally bring your taxable income below 12 lakh and reduce your tax to zero

Shivam Shukla
Published10 Apr 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Zero tax salary planning under the new tax regime uses meal vouchers and deductions to maximise take-home pay through a payroll strategy.
Zero tax salary planning under the new tax regime uses meal vouchers and deductions to maximise take-home pay through a payroll strategy.

Imagine earning a CTC of 15.85 and still legally owing zero income tax. For FY 2026-27, the new income tax rules, 2026, have made meal vouchers a powerhouse under the new tax regime. Thus, effectively lifting the zero-tax ceiling from 12 lakh to 15.85 lakh.

This can be a boon for salaried individuals and market professionals working in IT, finance, and media, aiming to maximise their take-home salary without exceeding the 30% slab. The core concept applied here is employer-provided meal vouchers (such as Sodexo cards), now exempting up to 200 per meal, as defined under Section 115BAC. If planned correctly, it carves out real taxable income. Let us look at the meal voucher breakdown and an example to better understand this.

Meal voucher breakdown

Component

Amount

Per-meal exemption 200
Meals per day (assumed)2
Working days per month22
Monthly tax-free benefit 8,800
Annual reduction 1,05,600

When you apply the above bifurcation to a CTC of 15.85 lakh, the basic salary is generally 50%, i.e., 7.92 lakh. Subtract exempt employer PF (12% of basic), 75,000 standard deduction and NPS contribution (14% basic under Section 80CCD(2)).

Also Read | Gifting property to your spouse? The taxman is watching now

In such cases, the meal exemption applies upfront, reducing net taxable income below 12 lakh and qualifying for the full Section 87A rebate. For better understanding, go through the following table.

Tax saving calculation with a simple example

Under the new tax regime, here is how you can reduce your tax liability for FY 2026-27 if your annual CTC is 15.85 lakh.

Particulars

Amount

Annual CTC 15,85,000
Basic Salary (50% of CTC) 7,92,500
Less: Meal Exemption ( 200/meal x 22 days x 2 meals/day x 12 months)- 1,05,600
Less: Exemption on Employer's PF Contribution (12% Basic)- 95,100
Less: Standard Deduction- 75,000
Net Salary 13,09,300
Less: Employer's NPS (Section 80CCD(2), 14% Basic)- 1,10,950
Taxable Income 11,98,350

Table courtesy: ClearTax

It is important to note that this example assumes salary is the only income, meal vouchers are employer‑issued and reported correctly, and CTC is structured optimally. Actual tax liability depends on employer policy, terms and the final details in the new TDS certificate, Form 130 under the Income Tax Act, 2025.

In conclusion, with a taxable income of 11.98 lakh, you are clearly below the 12 lakh threshold. If you claim the rebate with proper planning, your tax liability will hit zero. Furthermore, ensure you are receiving employer-issued vouchers (no cash) for FY 2026-27 only, along with your salary, as your sole income.

Also Read | Income Tax Act 2025: 6 key sections taxpayers must track

For better understanding and clarity, you should reach out to your concerned company's human resources official and, separately, a tax advisor to plan and structure this correctly, as this legal tweak can help put more money in your pocket.

Disclaimer: This information is for general awareness only and should not be treated as tax, legal or financial advice. Tax laws are subject to change, and individual applicability may vary based on specific circumstances. Please consult a qualified tax or financial expert before making any tax or investment decisions.

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