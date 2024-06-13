Money
How to personally audit your financial life to ensure you are on track
Dev Ashish 5 min read 13 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- At times, a personal financial audit might seem boring and obvious, but remember that these steps are the building blocks of your financial life
One of the primary principles of natural justice is Nemo judex in causa sua, which roughly translates as: “No one should be a judge in their own cause."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less