How to pick best health policies for parents?
Senior citizen health insurance plans typically cover pre-existing diseases, hospitalization expenses, along with benefits of lesser waiting periods, preventive health check-ups, nil sub-limits, etc. for pre-existing diseases, and some even cover domiciliary or at home care expenses.
I am working for a multinational company in Ireland. My ageing parents, who are currently living in India, are covered under my company’s policy. However, the premiums for senior citizen polices are substantially higher. Are there any other policies specific to senior citizens that will add an extra layer of security for them?
