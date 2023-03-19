How to pick best health policies for parents?

It is commendable that you are looking out for your aging parents back home in India since it can get quite worrisome to care for them living in another country. As your parents are already covered by your company’s group medical policy, they have a medical cover in place in case of any immediate exigency. I would advise you to, however, be apprised of the sum insured and coverage offered in this policy, especially if they cover your parent’s medical needs. As your parents will continue to age, their medical requirements will change which must be covered by your insurance policy as well so that they get access to the best medical care.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}