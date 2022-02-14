How to pick the right credit card, curb expenses while travelling

Go for Co-branded card if you like the airline: “Broadly you can divide travel cards into co-branded cards with airlines and generic travel cards. The latter will get you additional points on travel compared to other spends, but the travel is not tied to a particular airline. If you like an airline, its co-branded card is a better pick for you than a generic travel card," said Ajay Awtaney, editor, LiveFromALounge.com, a digital platform focusing on Indian credit cards. “The risk of reward points losing their value if the airline stops functioning is there. Take the case of Jet Airways. The reward points issuance was hived off into a separate company and while the points continued to exit, they lost a great deal of value. For instance in 2011, 180,000 points would get me a Mumbai-New York return ticket. Now you would need something like 6 lakh points for this," said Awtaney.