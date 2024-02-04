How to plan educational loan repayment effectively? MintGenie explains
Quality education is essential for academic progress, acquiring new skill sets and enjoying a bright career. With the increased awareness regarding the significance of higher education and the escalating costs involved, modern-day students are increasingly resorting to education loans. This financial approach fills the divide between their aspirations and the economic demands associated with academic, personal, and professional development. Student loans have become a reliable and prudent financial tool for students pursuing higher education.