How to plan your retirement corpus and charity fund?

How to plan your retirement corpus and charity fund?

Harshad Chetanwala

  • If we consider inflation of 6% then the monthly amount required for regular expenses at the time of your retirement will be 1.60 lakh.

As you have 8 years for retirement and do not have any short-term objectives, you can consider investing in equity mutual funds.

My retirement is about 8 years from now and, so far, I have 52 lakh invested in mutual funds and stocks, 25 lakh in a Public Provident Fund (PPF), and roughly 26 lakh in my Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). My monthly expenses amount to around 1 lakh, with savings of 62,000 per month. This year, my EPF contribution is 1.2 lakh. Additionally, I aim to allocate 15 lakh for charity work, post-retirement. How do I structure my retirement corpus?

—Name withheld on request

If we consider inflation of 6% then the monthly amount required for regular expenses at the time of your retirement will be 1.60 lakh. The inflation will continue during your post-retirement period as well. If we assume an overall portfolio return of 9% per annum (p.a.) during the post-retirement period, then you will need a corpus of 3.45 crore. This accumulated amount can easily help you take care of your post-retirement stage for 25 years.

Your present investments in mutual funds, stocks, PPF and EPF, including an annual contribution of 1.20 lakh every year in EPF, could help you reach 2.35 crore at your retirement. The charity amount of 15 lakh today will be close to 24 lakh at your retirement, assuming 6% inflation. Hence, we need to invest to build the additional corpus of 1.34 crore for your retirement and charity work requirements. As you have 8 years for retirement and do not have any short-term objectives, you can consider investing in equity mutual funds. You already have a monthly investment from your salary getting invested in EPF, hence investing the bare minimum amount in PPF, going forward, could be a better strategy as it will allow you to invest most of the amount in equity mutual funds.

Assuming a return of 12% p.a., you will need to invest 86,000 per month to build the complete corpus for both your goals. As your present monthly investible surplus is 62,000, you can still reach the goal by increasing your monthly investment by 11% every year.

Harshad Chetanwala is CFP, co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com

